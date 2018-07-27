Crime

Pflugerville police searching for driver who slammed into home

Posted: Jul 27, 2018 04:22 PM CDT

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police need help finding a man who they say drove into a Pflugerville home and ran away from the scene earlier this week.

Johnathan Lawhon, 34, is accused of jumping a curb on Heatherwilde Boulevard and going through two fences before slamming into David Westman's dining room. 

"Words cannot explain," Westman told KXAN Wednesday afternoon when the crash happened. "I didn't know if it was a home invasion or a burglary." Westman's home faces Dashwood Creek Drive. 

Pflugerville police say Lawhon has four active warrants out for his arrest, including reckless driving and leaving the scene of a collision. 

If anyone knows where Lawhon could be, they're asked to contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6731. 

