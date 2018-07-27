Pflugerville police searching for driver who slammed into home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Johnathan Lawhon. (Pflugerville Police Department)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police need help finding a man who they say drove into a Pflugerville home and ran away from the scene earlier this week.

Johnathan Lawhon, 34, is accused of jumping a curb on Heatherwilde Boulevard and going through two fences before slamming into David Westman's dining room.

"Words cannot explain," Westman told KXAN Wednesday afternoon when the crash happened. "I didn't know if it was a home invasion or a burglary." Westman's home faces Dashwood Creek Drive.

Pflugerville police say Lawhon has four active warrants out for his arrest, including reckless driving and leaving the scene of a collision.

If anyone knows where Lawhon could be, they're asked to contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6731.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A man crashed into a home in the 1700 block of Dashwood Creek Drive in Pflugerville on July 25, 2018 and then ran from the scene. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)