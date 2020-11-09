Pflugerville police search for suspect in restaurant burglaries

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department is asking for help in finding the suspect accused in two restaurant burglaries that happened last week.

The burglaries happened at the Taco Bell and Popeye’s on West Pecan Street on Thursday, Nov. 5 around 5:30 a.m., police said. The restaurants are about 0.2 miles apart.

Images captured by security cameras show the suspect appears to be a man wearing a black hoodie, blue pants and black high-top boots.

Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigation Division Tip Line at (512) 990-6731 or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.