Pflugerville police respond to apartment for barricaded subject

Video is courtesy of James and Anita Thomas.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department responded to an apartment complex Thursday afternoon for a barricaded subject.

Police said the call came in at 12:35 p.m. for the Sage at 1825 apartments, located at 15835 Foothill Farms Loop, near West Pecan Street.

Officers said the subject is inside an apartment alone. Right now, there is no threat to the public.

An email from the apartment complex said some residents may not have access to their units at the moment and asked them to be patient as police do their jobs.

KXAN crews are headed to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.