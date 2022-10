Pflugerville Police investigating shooting in the 200 block of Plumbago Drive. (KXAN Photo/Mercedez Hernandez)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Plumbago Drive. One victim was transported to a local hospital.

This is an active investigation, but it is believed to be an isolated incident. Police said there is no threat to the general public.