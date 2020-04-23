Pflugerville police identify woman killed in deadly March shooting

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police have identified a woman killed in a March 31 shooting in the northeast part of Pflugerville near State Highway 130.

Pflugerville police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of Town Center Drive at 7:13 a.m.

When they arrived officers found a woman who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified by police as Sharon Selman, 51.

PPD says this shooting remains an active investigation. As of last report from the Pflugerville Police Department, the suspect is believed to be a black male, approximately 5′ 8″ to 5′ 9″ tall and 140 lbs.