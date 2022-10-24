PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns – including 19 assault-style rifles – at Victor Jimenez’ home On Oct. 21.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Jimenez’ home and car, and detained him as he drove away from his home that morning, according to an arrest affidavit.

The document also states officers also approached the home and found the suspect’s wife, mother-in-law and two small children there. Officers found the following items during the search:

2,818 grams of cocaine (~6 pounds)

4,274 grams of fentanyl pills (~9 pounds)

2,740 grams of white powder fentanyl (~6 pounds)

19 assault-style rifles, including a 50 caliber sniper rifle

1 tactical shotgun

5 semi-automatic handguns

Officers say Jimenez had a Florida driver’s license, and he admitted he knew the drugs were at his home. The affidavit states he was waiting for someone else to come pick up the drugs and firearms, stating his home is used as a “stash house.”

KXAN spoke with an organized crime sergeant who has substantial experience with drug arrests to get a better roadmap of how fentanyl is getting to Central Texas. We will update this story with that information later this evening.