Pflugerville PD offers reward for help in solving woman’s murder

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help detectives investigating the shooting death of Sharon Selman. (Twitter photo: @Pf_Police)

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department and Capital Area Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1,000 in reward money for anyone who can help lead investigators to a suspect in the shooting death of 51-year-old Sharon Selman.

Selman was found with gunshot wounds near an apartment complex on Town Center Drive on March 31. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police said the suspect is believed to be a black male, approximately 5′ 8″ to 5′ 9″ tall and 140 lbs.

Anyone with video or information about the shooting is asked to call Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov. Anyone who has a tip can remain anonymous.