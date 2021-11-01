Pflugerville teen found dead inside car Sunday night

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-year-old Pflugerville man was found dead in a car Sunday night in the 14400 block of Harris Ridge Boulevard, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

TCSO says it responded to a 911 call around 10:38 p.m. and found Eduardo Jaramillo with a gunshot wound.

TCSO says it believes this was an isolated incident and there’s no reason to believe the public is in danger after detectives evaluated evidence at the scene.

This is the seventh homicide TCSO has investigated this year.

Anyone who knows Jaramillo or has information about the incident is asked to call the TCSO tip line at (512) 854-1444.