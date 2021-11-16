Person has ‘potentially life-threatening’ injuries after another 6th Street shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person suffered serious injuries after a shooting early Tuesday at an East Sixth Street bar in Austin.

The Austin Police Department said it responded to an aggravated assault call at 1:37 a.m. at The Lodge tavern located at 411 E. Sixth Street. Austin-Travis County EMS medics said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but no one else was injured. ATCEMS said the person’s injuries are “potentially life-threatening.”

APD said it doesn’t have a suspect in custody.

A representative with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said, generally speaking, “cases involving a breach of the peace inside a TABC-licensed location, including assaults or homicides, are investigated by the agency to determine whether the business’ policies or practices contributed to the incident.”

TABC said an example of that would be if an intoxicated person was served alcohol, and then started a violent incident or a situation where the business “encouraged violent activity on the premises.”

Safety in Austin’s entertainment district has been in the public eye since a mass shooting in June killed one person and wounded 13 others. KXAN investigative reporter Kevin Clark went to Arlington, Virginia to see how city officials there curbed crime in its own entertainment district.

In a recent affidavit, one officer even called Austin’s entertainment district a “high crime area,” noting “numerous shootings, robberies, assaults, murders, as well as other firearm investigations.”