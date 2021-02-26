‘Person of interest’ now wanted on capital murder charge in Round Rock teen’s stabbing death

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man previously named a person of interest in a teen’s stabbing death is now wanted on capital murder and deadly conduct charges.

In September 2020, police received a report of a man with a stab wound on Rawhide Loop in Round Rock. Adam Hilzer, 17, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Now, the Round Rock Police Department is searching for 19-year-old Raymond Salazar. He was originally named a person of interest in the case in October 2020, police said.

If you see Salazar, you should call 911 immediately. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Any information can be directed to Det. Bernie Villegas at BVillegas@roundrocktexas.gov or (512) 671-2709. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.