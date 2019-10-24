‘Person of interest,’ in Jeannie Quinn murder, indicted on drug charge

Image of Ricky Don Henderson from Taylor Co. Detention Center

LEVELLAND, Texas (KLBK) — Ricky Don Henderson was the subject of a sealed indictment on October 17 in Hockley County for distribution of drugs. Henderson made local news in December 2018 as the “person of interest” in the murder of Jeannie Quinn, 20.

Jeannie Quinn

Quinn went missing from Levelland in April 2018. Days later, her body was found hanging in a wooded area in Abilene.

Henderson has not been charged with murder but instead was booked into the Taylor County Detention Center in Abilene for a parole violation and other unrelated charges.

Henderson is also listed as a person of interest in the missing person case of his wife Stephane Meeks Henderson. She went missing from Levelland more than 20 years ago.

The new indictment is for delivery of a controlled substance to a minor – namely marijuana. The offense date was listed as July 28, 2016.

The minor was not listed by name but instead referred to as RQ in the indictment.

The indictment remained sealed until he was officially served with legal papers on Thursday.

Henderson remained locked up in Taylor County as of Thursday afternoon. His bond on the newest charge was set at $25,000 according to Hockley County court records.