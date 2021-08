AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight Sunday in east Austin.

According to Austin Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 2:15 a.m. at 38 1/2 Street and Werner Avenue in the Cherrywood area. There, they found one victim with gunshot wounds.

While officers performed CPR on the victim, they were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.