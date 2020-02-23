Person in hospital after stabbing at Club Latinos nightclub in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was stabbed at a nightclub in southeast Austin in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

Officers from the Austin Police Department were called to a disturbance in the parking lot outside Club Latinos on East Riverside Drive at about 2:30 a.m.

While they were outside the nightclub, officers realized someone had been stabbed in a separate incident to the disturbance call, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but their injuries were described as not life-threatening.

