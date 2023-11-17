AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man identified as the gunman in a deadly southeast Austin shooting that happened in September was arrested, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KXAN.

That man was identified Dekatur Dalon Richey, 24, according to the warrant.

Previously, 22-year-old Moses Wangobe Mohinga was charged with murder in connection with the Sept. 26 death of 40-year-old Keith Bedford.

On Sept. 26, officials responded to the 2300 block of Greenfield Parkway and found Bedford on the ground with “multiple apparent gunshot wounds,” according to an affidavit. He was pronounced dead at the scene, court records said.

At the scene, Austin police said officers found multiple spent bullet casings on the ground near Bedford.

Police believe Mohinga picked up the suspected gunman, later identified as Richey, and drove him to the scene of the murder, murdered Bedford, and then left the scene before abandoning the suspect vehicle, according to court records.

A witness told investigators Richey was “being promised money for killing the victim” one month prior to talking to investigators, the warrant said. Furthermore, Richey told the witness “it was nothing personal,” and he “just wanted the money.” Then, the witness said Richey said he would have to kill them due to their knowledge of the murder, but the witness talked him out of it.

Richey told the witness the plan was “to drive around Bedford like they were hitting a lick and then shoot him in the process,” the warrant said. Hitting a “lick” is a “term by criminals referring to various forms of criminal activity including narcotics transactions, burglaries, and robberies.”

Richey was arrested by officials on a murder charge, and he remained in the Travis County Jail and bond was set at $750,000, online court records said.

KXAN has reached out for a comment from Richey’s attorney and will update this article once we receive a response.

Online court records did not provide bond information for Monhinga as of Friday.