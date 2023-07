AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s trafficking unit was able to rescue a person held captive by human smugglers this week, APD Asst. Chief Jeff Greenwalt said on Twitter.

According to APD, it worked for 20 hours straight after receiving a report of an adult was being held captive.

More than 60 people from nine different units were able to rescue the person and arrested two suspects, according to APD.

This is the 16th recovered human smuggling victim this year, police said.