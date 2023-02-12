AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Feb. 3, a Pennsylvania man was convicted of murder by a Travis County jury and sentenced to serve 25 years in state prison in connection to a 2019 east Austin fatal shooting.

According to Travis County officials, 35-year-old Marcus Anthony Gibbs was charged with the murder of 22-year-old Alexander Antonio Morgan.

Gibbs’ trial records showed that jury selection started Jan. 23 and testimony began Jan. 24. After deliberation, he was found guilty of murder Feb. 3.

Gibbs was previously arrested July 24, 2019, for Morgan’s murder, which took place July 18, 2019. He was indicted Oct. 9, 2019, according to Travis County officials.

Court records showed Gibbs maintained a not-guilty plea for the duration of the trial.

As of Sunday, Gibbs remained listed in the Travis County jail.