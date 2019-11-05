Pedestrian injured in E. Cesar Chavez hit-and-run still in critical condition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has confirmed that the crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Sunday morning was a hit-and-run.

The brother of the victim, 26-year-old Martine (Fernando) Orozco, says that his brother is in critical condition at Dell Seton Medical Center, but that he is doing well.

According to Orozco’s brother, Orozco was out with his friends at an Austin party called Electric Church. He and his friend were trying to cross East Cesar Chavez Street at 5:26 a.m. to meet an Uber when someone hit him.

The brother says it might have been a bigger car, but no more information is known. Orozco’s brother says his brother has a broken pelvis, broken ribs on his entire right side, blood in brain, fractured face bones, internal injuries to his intestines and liver and blood loss. He’s gone through six surgeries already, the brother says.

According to APD, the investigation is ongoing.