Passenger killed in Austin crash identified, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified a 26-year-old passenger who died in a crash earlier this month, after it was found the driver was reportedly intoxicated.

Austin police say officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8500 block of FM 969 around 11 p.m. on Aug. 15. That’s near Decker Lane.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows a white 2015 Chevy Silverado was heading south on Decker Lane, when the driver, 27-year-old Juan Manuel Aboyles-Garcia, reportedly went through the green light at the intersection of FM 969 before losing control.

The truck crashed through thick underbrush and trees and knocked down a fence before stopping, police say.

Witnesses on scene helped with getting Aboyles-Garcia and one passenger out of the truck, police say. However, the other passenger, 26-year-old Alfonso Sanchez Angeles, was pronounced dead on scene.

The first passenger was treated and released, police say.

Aboyles-Garcia was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. An arrest affidavit says officers smelled alcohol on him, and he later reportedly admitted to drinking beer.

The affidavit said Aboyles-Garcia was unsure of how many beers he had, but that his blood alcohol content level was over the legal limit.

He was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter afterwards, police say. He is being held in the Travis County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

It’s still an open investigation, and anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6873.