FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office found over 100 pounds of cocaine inside a hidden compartment of a truck during a traffic stop this weekend.

According to the FCSO release, deputies pulled over a black Nissan 350Z on Interstate 10 at mile marker 673 around 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

The driver and passenger allowed the sheriff’s deputy to search the truck, according to the release. The search revealed a compartment built into the back wall of the truck, where deputies said they found 40 bricks of cocaine.

FCSO said the total weight of the cocaine was approximately 101.8 pounds. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $4 million.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested the truck driver, 44-year-old Sylvia Gonzales Salinas, and Rolando Jr. Guerra, 49, on felony drug possession charges.