AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in southeast Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department confirmed to KXAN.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m., APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the 2000 block of Kenneth Avenue.

Medics said an adult patient, who was not identified Thursday, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led to the incident, which remained under investigation by police Thursday.

This is a developing story. Checks back for updates.