AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot after a disturbance with another man in downtown Austin Sunday night, according Austin police.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics took the man to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life threatening injuries.

Officers got the call to respond to the intersection east of Interstate 35 at 4th and Brushy Streets just after 8:30 p.m.

At last check, Austin police said the suspect was at large.