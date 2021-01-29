One person dead after reported shooting in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting killed one person in north Austin Friday night.

APD said it happened in the 1100 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard, which is near Quail Creek Neighborhood Park and Rutland Drive. The shoot/stab hotshot call came in just after 9 p.m.

During a briefing Friday night, APD said one person was found at the scene in the roadway.

Emergency medical services and the fire department responded and provided CPR. The victim was pronounced dead afterward, APD said.

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating, and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy.

Right now, there is not a suspect description, APD said. If anyone has information or video surveillance in the area, you can call the Homicide Tip Line at (512) 477-3588.

Police will be working in the area for a while; expect road closures.