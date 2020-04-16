One person arrested and another in critical condition after street race crash on I-35

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested after a street race on Interstate Highway 35 Tuesday that resulted in a crash sending him and his passenger to the hospital.

At 4:26 p.m., the San Marcos Police Department was sent to the scene of a crash between a single car that rolled, ejecting its passenger, on I-35 at the Posey Road Exit.

According to witnesses, a blue 2014 Nissan 370Z was racing another vehicle, possibly a red Camaro, heading south on I-35 at high speeds. The Nissan came off I-35 as it passed the Posey Road exit. It then crossed the access road and pile of dirt, launching it 100 feet before it began rolling.

The vehicle came to rest on the Posey Road cutoff at the access road. The passenger was ejected about 70 feet from where the car stopped rolling.

“Preliminary roadway evidence puts the Nissan at 81 mph just prior to launching over the dirt piles,” said Interim Police Chief Bob Klett. “Witnesses put the vehicle at over 100 mph on I-35.”

The driver of the crashed Nissan was identified as Joel Lamont Torres, 21. Torres was wearing a seat belt while his passenger, Jerrinque Lamiya Wilson, 20, was not.

“Wilson had major injuries and was transported by Hays County EMS to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle and remains in critical condition. Torres was also transported, but had superficial injuries,” said Klett.

Torres was arrested after he was released from the hospital. He was charged with racing on a highway involving serious bodily injury. He is currently out of jail after making his $15,000 bond.

The San Marcos Police Department’s Collision Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the incident.