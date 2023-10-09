AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said one person was in the hospital early Monday morning after a shooting between two drivers in downtown Austin. Police said a Department of Public Safety trooper witnessed the shooting.

According to APD, the DPS trooper saw the shooting around 1:30 a.m. at East Seventh Street and the Interstate 35 service road.

The drivers left the scene, APD said, and one of them was stopped in the 2200 block of Interstate 35.

University of Texas Police told APD a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Dell Seton Medical Center. APD said that person turned out to be the other driver in the shooting.

Austin Police did not give any other information about the people involved other than that officers were investigating.

Police had closed East Seventh Street at Red River Street for the investigation until 4:30 a.m. Monday.