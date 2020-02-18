One dead, one injured in north Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department investigated a deadly shooting in north Austin Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to the Canyon Trails Apartment Complex at 7020 Grand Canyon Drive just before 11 p.m. The caller said someone was shooting at them.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police are waiting until he recovers before they speak to him.

Police say they have no other suspects.