One dead, one injured in north Austin shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Austin Police investigate deadly shooting on Grand Canyon Drive. (KXAN: Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department investigated a deadly shooting in north Austin Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to the Canyon Trails Apartment Complex at 7020 Grand Canyon Drive just before 11 p.m. The caller said someone was shooting at them.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police are waiting until he recovers before they speak to him.

Police say they have no other suspects.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Austin Marathon Latest

More Austin Marathon

Remarkable Women Spotlight: Micki Eubanks

Trending Stories

Don't Miss