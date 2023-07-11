AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead, and another person was arrested after a vehicle-pedestrian crash over the weekend in east Austin, the Austin Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Pecan Brook Drive for reports of a crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian, the release said.

The SUV driver hit a boat trailer parked on the roadway and then hit the pedestrian, Janicia Molina, 30, according to police.

The driver, Marena Falcon-De la Rosa, 27, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, the release said.

This incident is being investigated as the 52nd fatal crash of 2023, which resulted in 52 fatalities for the year, according to police. Fifty-seven crashes resulted in 58 deaths on the date of this crash in 2022, police said.

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at (512) 974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.