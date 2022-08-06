AUSTIN (KXAN) – One person has died, and another was seriously injured after a shooting in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department investigated the shooting.

Austin police said the shooting occurred in the 500 block of E. 7th St. near the intersection of Neches Street at approximately 2 a.m. after some type of disturbance.

During a briefing, APD said there was no suspect currently in custody.

When officers responded to a 911 shots-fired call, they found a man with gunshot wounds. Police said that person was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

Officers later found a second man that was shot who died at the scene, according to APD.

Police said the incident was isolated, and there was no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.