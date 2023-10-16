Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN Live’s top morning headlines for Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People living near two weekend homicide scenes in the East Riverside area were on edge Monday morning after a violent weekend near their homes.

The first happened at an apartment complex near Burton and East Riverside in southeast Austin early Saturday morning, according to police. The other happened in a parking lot just a few minutes away at the nearby AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts. That homicide happened early Monday morning.

Police said both of the incidents appeared to be isolated and said they did not believe there was any threat to the public.

Jason Horton said he was walking in the area overnight Sunday into Monday and saw the aftermath of one of those shootings.

“Just surrounded, full of police. Everything blocked off by crime tape. A lot of lights. A lot of people investigating stuff. Just overall an eerie sensation,” Horton described.

Horton moved to the area only around a month ago and says he’s been surprised by the amount of crime he’s seen in the area. The two homicides over the weekend have him and his family worried.

“I never thought of it to be like a violent area like this. I always see people and families and stuff. I just thought it was a peaceful area so it kinda makes me feel on edge,” Horton said.

That sentiment was echoed by John Ruiz, who also said he lives in the area.

“It’s pretty chill, but it’s like… I don’t know. You walk somewhere and you don’t know if you’re going to live,” he said.

Both men said they wished the Austin Police Department would patrol the area more, especially late at night.

“There should be more security around here patrolling the area. They should definitely do some more pat downs and have a metal detector at this club right here. Stuff like that would definitely make an impact,” Horton said.