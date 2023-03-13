AUSTIN (KXAN) — A joint investigation in Hays County led to the arrests of four teens suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries, vehicle thefts, thefts of firearms and credit/debit card abuse, according to a release.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation with the Kyle Police Department began in December 2022 when several suspects from Austin traveled to the Kyle/Buda area in Hays County and committed multiple burglaries and thefts.

Officials said approximately 21 unlocked vehicles were burglarized, where firearms and credit/debit cards were taken. Some of the vehicles were also stolen due to keys being left inside, but HCSO said the vehicles were later recovered in Austin.

An HCSO report identified two of the teens arrested in connection to the burglary spree as 17-year-old Eduardo Steven Telule-Oviedo and 18-year-old Naomi Davis. The other two arrests were juveniles who were also charged but not identified.

On Jan. 4, deputies with HCSO tried to stop a vehicle for speeding in the Dripping Springs area, but the driver got away and was not found. The vehicle involved was stolen out of Austin and was later determined to be used in another burglary spree involving a man later identified as Telule-Oviedo.

According to HCSO, Telule-Oviedo was arrested on a total of 14 charges, including burglary of a vehicle, evading with a motor vehicle, theft and engaging in organized criminal activity. Officials said he received a $750 bond per charge for a total of $10,500.

HCSO said Davis was arrested on a total of 10 charges, including burglary of a vehicle, credit card/debit card abuse, theft of a firearm and engaging in organized criminal activity. Officials said she received a $500 bond per charge for a total of $5,000.

HCSO asked the community to be aware, lock their vehicles and don’t leave firearms or keys inside. Burglarized or stolen vehicles should be reported to a law enforcement agency as soon as possible, according to HCSO.

Officials asked anyone with details about this investigation to call Detective Brian Wahlert with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 393-7896.

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1 (800) 324-TIPS or submitting information online to tip line P3tips.com or through the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.