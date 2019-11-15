North Carolina murder suspects arrested in Gillespie Co.

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office reported that two murder suspects wanted in North Carolina were taken into custody in Gillespie County.

According to GCSO, a deputy noticed their suspicious driving behavior and pulled over the vehicle.

After speaking with the male driver and female passenger, according to GCSO, the deputy learned that both people had warrants for murder in Raleigh, North Carolina. The license plates on the vehicle also did not match the vehicle.

The suspects are North Carolina residents Stephon McQueen, 27, and Ivette Gonzalez Uriostegui, 28. The two were arrested and transported to the Gillespie Co. Jail without incident.

McQueen and Uriostegui were wanted in connection to a shooting in downtown Raleigh that left one young mother dead and two men injured Friday, Nov. 8.

Another man, Kendrick Daquane Thomas, 27, who was also involved in the shooting, was arrested Thursday in North Carolina.

The Raleigh Police Department is heading the investigation and have been in contact with GCSO.

