North Austin food truck robbed at gunpoint, police searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect after a north Austin food truck was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.

The robbery happened on North Lamar Boulevard near Payton Gin Road. Police say just after 1 a.m., someone pulled out a gun at the Tortas y Tacos Dos Hermanos food truck.

They pointed the gun at employees and demanded money. Police are still looking for the suspect, who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This comes just a month after another food truck robbery in Austin. That robbery of Jefe’s Tacos in east Austin was caught on camera.

It’s still unclear whether or not the two robberies are connected.