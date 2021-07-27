No suspect identified yet in fatal downtown Austin shooting near 6th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department says detectives are following leads to identify the suspect in a deadly shooting at Sixth and Neches streets downtown on July 17.

When officers arrived just before 3 a.m., they found Dyvyne Ware, 22, with a severe chest wound in an alleyway between Neches and Red River streets. Ware was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

It’s believed the incident happened at the time bars in the area were closing. APD said officers had been investigating a different shooting at the time of the July 17 incident, just one block over.

Concerns about safety in the area have risen due to several shooting incidents in the past few months, including a mass shooting on East Sixth Street in June that ended with one death and at least 13 people injured.

The Austin Police Association said that over the weekend of July 3-5 alone, 10 people were arrested for illegal possession of firearms in the Sixth Street area alone.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information, you’re asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (512) 477-3588 or APD Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.