New information released on robbery where ‘jaws of life’ used to steal from Liberty Hill car wash

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Additional information has been released in regards to the Jan. 17 alleged car wash robbery where the accused suspect used fire department equipment to break into a coin operated machine.

The suspect, Casey Marre, 29, a volunteer firefighter with the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department, was arrested and accused of stealing $210 from a machine at the Wash Time Car Wash on Liberty Hill, according to the Liberty Hill Police Department. He was charged with criminal mischief and booked into the Travis County Jail on Jan. 31. He has since been released.

Casey Marre mugshot

Investigators who reviewed the car wash’s security footage from the night of the incident recognized the tool used in the robbery as a piece of equipment commonly used by fire fighters. Chief Casey Daniels of the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department identified the equipment as a Hurst tool, more commonly known as “the jaws of life.”

Police asked Daniels if the department’s Hurst toll was missing. Daniels said it was in the truck where it belonged but there were several items nearby that were “out of place.” According to Daniels, the station’s security footage showed Marre returning the tool to the station around 10 a.m. on January 17.

After returning the equipment, police say the surveillance video shows Marre, who was wearing clothes that matched the suspect in the car wash’s footage, take a license plate out from inside his truck and attach it to the front of the vehicle.

Further review of the station’s security footage showed Marre removing the tool, placing it into a large red bag then loading it into his car around 11:30 p.m. the night before the robbery, according to the arrest affidavit.

Investigators say white powder was found on the the blade tips of the Hurst tool. They were able to match this powder with the grout used on the brick structure that housed the machine which was damaged in the robbery.

In an interview with police, Marre said he took the tool from the fire station and brought it to the car wash. Police say he admitted to using the tool to break into the coin operated machine claiming he was desperate to get money to buy drugs.

Police say Marre displayed deep regret for the crime and said he wanted to do “whatever it takes to make things right.”