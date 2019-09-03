New details emerge surrounding deadly Sabine Street shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police released an arrested affidavit Tuesday morning that revealed new details on the deadly Sabine Street shooting that took a man’s life Friday, August 30.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sabine Street at 1:41 a.m. There the found the victim, 29-year-old Derrick Armstrong, with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took Armstrong to Dell Seaton hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:41 a.m.

A witness told police she and a group of friends were hanging out at Waller Creek Park when she saw Armstrong arrive. She said Armstrong bumped into a man she identified as Ronnie Joe. According to the witness the two men argued for a few minutes before Ronnie Joe left.

The witness said Ronnie Joe was wearing a white t-shirt when he left the park, but claimed he returned minutes later wearing a black hoodie. She said the two men continued arguing for about a minute before Ronnie Joe pulled out a handgun and shot Armstrong six times in the chest. Ronnie Joe then allegedly fled the scene northbound toward the creek.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Ronnie Joe Hardeman. The witness was shown a photo line-up including photos of Hardeman from his Facebook account. She was able to confirm Hardeman was the man she said she saw shoot Armstrong.

Hardeman faces a murder charge and a $200,000 bond.