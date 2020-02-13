New Braunfels teen accused of shooting sister claims gun discharged after he dropped it

Zachary faces first degree felony murder for the death of his little sister.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect accused of shooting his sister over the weekend claims the gun went off after he dropped it, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers responded to a residence on Sumner Circle located in the eastern section of New Braunfels at 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The caller said the victim, Gabrielle Barrera, 16, had been shot by her brother Zachary Barrera, 17.

The caller told police Zachary was still in the house and was being held down by other family members.

At the home, investigators say they found the gun under a bed. Witnesses told police Zachary dropped the gun after he shot his sister. Gabrielle was declared dead at the scene.

Police say while in custody Zachary made several comments about the incident, saying “I didn’t mean to shoot her,” and that “the gun fell.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Zachary insisted his sister was shot after he dropped the pistol which caused it to accidentally fire.

However, investigators say the height of the bullet hole in the wall, as well as the angle of the entry wound, indicating the gun was aimed at Gabrielle’s face at a slight angle when fired.

Barrera was arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder. He was taken and booked into the Comal County Jail.