New Braunfels police search for suspect who allegedly robbed ATM

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed an ATM outside a Well Fargo bank location on Tuesday around 11:45 a.m.

An ATM repairman told police that a Black man wearing a red hoodie and a black mask threatened him with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money from the ATM at the 800 block of Loop 337. Police said a gun was not shown to the victim.

The suspect left the area in a black SUV, which was last seen turning onto Loop 337 in the direction of Common Street in New Braunfels. The NBPD released a photo of the SUV leaving the area.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the suspect is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or a grand jury indictment. Tips can remain anonymous.