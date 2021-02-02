New Braunfels police search for suspect accused of robbing 2 convenience stores in 20 minutes

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating two convenience store robberies that happened overnight. Officers are asking for help in identifying the suspect.

Police said officers were first called to the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of FM 306 at about 12:55 a.m. Tuesday. A man was reported to have entered the store with a gun, demanding money from the register. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

About 20 minutes later around 1:15 a.m., officers got reports of a second robbery, this time at the Sac-N-Pac in the 1400 block of Highway 46 South. The same thing happened — police said a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the register. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s with dreads. He was wearing a red beanie, a black sweatshirt, tan pants and black shoes. Officers provided the below screengrab from security footage of him.

Suspect accused in two overnight robberies (New Braunfels Police Photo)

Anyone with information about the suspect can call New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers at (830) 620-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest.