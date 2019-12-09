New Braunfels police need help identifying suspect who robbed Frost Bank

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the man suspected of robbing the Frost Bank located at 315 Landa Street.

According to the NBPD, bank employees say that the man walked in, passed the teller a note, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as:

white male

possibly in his mid-40s or older

about 5’8″ in height

white or gray hair

short but scruffy facial hair

Police say he was last seen heading down Landa Street in the direction of Walnut Avenue. No weapons were displayed, police say, and there were no injuries.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call NBPD or Comal County Crime Stoppers at (830) 620-8477.