New Braunfels police need help identifying suspect who robbed Frost Bank

Crime

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the man suspected of robbing the Frost Bank located at 315 Landa Street.

According to the NBPD, bank employees say that the man walked in, passed the teller a note, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as:

  • white male
  • possibly in his mid-40s or older
  • about 5’8″ in height
  • white or gray hair
  • short but scruffy facial hair

Police say he was last seen heading down Landa Street in the direction of Walnut Avenue. No weapons were displayed, police say, and there were no injuries.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call NBPD or Comal County Crime Stoppers at (830) 620-8477.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss