New Braunfels police follow suspect into San Marcos during Friday chase

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday afternoon, New Braunfels Police Department officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Creekside Crossing in northeast New Braunfels.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say that the maroon Hyundai Tuscon drive away quickly, ignoring all lights and sirens of officers.

According to NBPD, officers followed the car out of the city limits and into San Marcos, where the vehicle exited, turned around and headed southbound on I-35.

Officers were finally able to close in on the vehicle using a pit maneuver, bringing the vehicle to a stop at the 205 exit in San Marcos. The officers performed a felony traffic stop and the 32-year-old man from Houston was arrested.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld, has been transported to the Comal County Jail where he will be charged with felony evading in a vehicle.