New Braunfels police arrest suspect accused of shooting and killing man during robbery

NEW BRAUNFELS (KXAN) — New Braunfels police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, arrested a suspect in connection to a Nov. 30, murder where a man was shot and killed in his car.

The New Braunfels Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Mesquite Road near San Antonio Street southwest from downtown around 9:45 p.m.

The victim, 31-year-old Stephan Fox, was found dead inside a vehicle parked along the street. Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots before seeing someone running from the scene. Police searched the area but no one was found.

Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Koever Henke-Wommack, agreed to meet Fox on the night of the murder with the intention of robbing him. Investigators say at some point during the robbery Henke-Wommack shot Fox multiple times before running away.

NBPD say on Dec. 10, Henke-Wommack was located in Schertz Texas. He was taken into custody on an unrelated parole violation and booked into the Comal County Jail.

Detectives with the NBPD served Henke-Wommack an arrest warrant while he was at the Comal County Jail. They said since the homicide happened in conjunction with a robbery Henke-Wommack was charged with capital murder.

His bond was set at $250,000.