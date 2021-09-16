New Braunfels PD identifies suspect shot by officers

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — New Braunfels police identified a man officers shot on Wednesday after officials say he was ramming cars to escape being arrested.

Aaron Arnaldo Gomez, 28, was shot by officers with New Braunfels Police Department during the incident which happened just before 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Business 35 South.

Police say Gomez was the suspect in an ongoing aggravated kidnapping investigation that had happened earlier in the day. In that investigation, police say a gun was fired and a 22-year-old woman was held against her will.

Gomez had also had an active felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole violation.

Gomez was taken to an area trauma center and remains in critical condition as of Sept. 16, NBPD says.

Two officers with NBPD were placed on administrative leave per department protocol.

The investigation is ongoing.