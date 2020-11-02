New Braunfels man charged with intoxication manslaughter after woman dies in crash

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A 33-year-old man from New Braunfels was charged with intoxication manslaughter after a woman died Sunday in a crash on Highway 46.

According to police, Jacob Perez was taken to Guadalupe County Jail and charged after he took a standard field sobriety tests and a blood test at the hospital.

Officials said the New Braunfels Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash in the 2500 block of Highway 46 South at Center Street around 2:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two cars, a white Dodge pickup truck and blue Kia Optima, had hit each other head-on.

Initial findings from the investigation show the truck was heading northbound toward New Braunfels when it crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit the Kia. The truck then rolled over onto its side, officers said.

The truck driver, identified as Perez, and his 6-year-old daughter received minor injuries and were cleared by EMS staff on scene, police said.

The 25-year-old driver of the Kia was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but the female passenger, 28-year old Sevannah Shay Mata from Olmos, Texas, was pronounced dead on scene, officers said.

An autopsy has been ordered for Mata, according to officials.

Police investigating the crash saw Perez showing signs of intoxication, so they did field tests and took Perez to a nearby hospital to get his blood voluntarily drawn. He was then arrested afterward.

Officials said Highway 46 South was shut down completely for several hours after the crash due to the accident as well as the amount of debris from the crash. The NBPD Traffic Unit and the Criminal Investigations Division were called out to investigate.