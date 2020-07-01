Neighborhood ice cream cart man shot, Austin police search for 3 robbery suspects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a neighborhood ice cream man who was pushing his cart through a north Austin apartment complex was shot during a robbery last week. Investigators are trying to track down three suspects.

The victim is still in the hospital, police say.

Police say the man, who they described as “elderly,” was taken to the hospital after being confronted by three men at the Serena Park Apartments at 9210 Northgate Boulevard on June 23.

Witnesses told police one of the suspects tried to rob the victim in the middle of the day — around 3:10 p.m. — then shot him and left. Officers found the victim lying in the apartment complex’s parking lot.