Need to file or request a police report with Austin police? You can do it online

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has expanded its online tools for filing a non-emergency police report, allowing people to create a report more quickly without waiting for a call back from an operator.

Through the website www.ireportaustin.com, you can file a police report in the following categories:

Assault

Threats

Burglary

Criminal Mischief

Fraud

Harassment

Incident Involving a Motor Vehicle

Lost Property

Theft

APD explains once you choose a category, you will need to answer some questions about the crime.

Screenshot of some of the categories listed on the APD reporting website

APD Record’s Division will review the report and either approve the report, send the report back to ask for more information or reject the report.

If a report is rejected, APD said it could be for several reasons:

Incident is not inside APD’s jurisdiction

Issue is a civil matter

No response is received from the complainant after APD has made two attempts to reach them

Report is a duplicate

The best way to get quick approval of your report is to give as many details as possible for each question, including valid addresses or cross streets.

Review can take up to 10 days. If your report is approved, you will get an APD case number.

Requesting police reports

If you would like to request a copy of an approved police report, you can access the public information report database online here. These copies will not include a narrative.

If you would like a copy of the full report, you can request one online here. It could take 45 to 60 days for a request to be filled, depending on the nature of each request.

APD does not usually release report copies of open cases. To find out a case’s status, you must contact an assigned detective.