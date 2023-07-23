A window of the NAACP office in Austin was smashed with a brick. It is now boarded up. (KXAN Photos/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The office of Austin’s NAACP chapter was broken into before sunrise Sunday, according to Nelson Linder, the chapter’s president.

“These are very difficult and challenging times,” said Linder in a Sunday evening Facebook post, “So please trust me that at this moment everything is in alignment and our collective intent is to focus on ensuring we are in agreement to hold whoever did this accountable.”

No one was in the building at the time, he said. The office is located at 1050 E. 11th St.

A window was smashed open with a brick and NAACP property was stolen from the building.

Austin Police are investigating the break-in, Linder said.

“Everyone I have communicated with today from the Austin Police Department has been professional, helpful and responsive,” Linder’s post continued. “This morning was a small matter of communication. Things are clear and moving forward.”