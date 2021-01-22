Murder suspect arrested after man found dead at San Marcos hotel

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department arrested a man Thursday who’s accused in a murder that happened at a hotel on Tuesday night.

Police said at about 8:39 p.m., officers responded to the Econo Lodge Hotel on South Guadalupe Street, where they found a man dead in one of the rooms. That man has been identified as Andreas Mihanpoor, 33.

An investigation led officers to conclude that Mihanpoor’s death was caused by 60-year-old Melvin George Nicholas, Jr. of San Marcos, the police department said.

A warrant was issued for Nicholas’ arrest. Police said he was found by police on Thursday and taken to the Hays County Law Enforcement Center. No bond has been set.

A final autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for Mihanpoor is still pending, police said.

This is San Marcos’ first homicide of the year, SMPD said. Anyone with information about the homicide can contact Det. Spriegel through phone at (512) 753-2369 or by email at sspriegel@sanmarcostx.gov.