AUSTIN (KXAN) — Court documents filed Jan. 10 provide more details surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred on the same day in north Austin.

According to an affidavit, at approximately 3:29 a.m., a 911 caller said her ex-boyfriend, later identified as 35-year-old Eric Matthew LaMountain, had called her saying he shot someone, and he suspected they were dead.

Police responded to the suspected victim’s location and found 37-year-old Gavin Wood lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest. Wood was pronounced dead at 3:56 a.m.

Police arrested and detained LaMountain at his residence in the 8500 block of South Interstate 35. LaMountain was found with a handgun, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit described a romantic relationship between the victim and the suspect’s then-girlfriend.

The 911 caller and ex-girlfriend of the suspect admitted to police of having an affair with the victim. Records showed LaMountain learned of the affair and made a threat.

The ex-girlfriend told police while she was with the victim, she received text messages from LaMountain.

“In the messages, LaMountain says ‘I told you what I would do if you ever cheated on me and I still have his address,’” records said.

She told police she warned the victim before leaving his residence, and a short while later received a call from LaMountain saying he shot the victim and believed he died.

During an interview with police, LaMountain said he dressed in all black and took a rideshare to the victim’s residence where he shot at him several times before running away.

“LaMountain said he discharged his firearm until it was empty and the slide locked to the rear,” records said.

Travis County court records showed LaMountain was charged with murder and a judge set his bond a $1 million.

According to jail records Sunday, LaMountain remained booked in the Travis County jail.