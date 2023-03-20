If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255. More than 100 local crisis centers are a part of a national network working on this lifeline and are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

AUSTIN (KXAN)– An arrest affidavit provided more details into a north Austin homicide that left one person dead March 14.

According to the affidavit, a witness at an apartment complex in the 11700 block of Metric Boulevard called 911 and said a woman, Minerva Jimenez, 30, was stabbed and thought she was dying.

The witness told police they heard Jimenez yelling to call 911, the affidavit said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Jimenez, who appeared to have multiple stab wounds, the affidavit said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Then, at approximately 3:25 p.m., dispatch began getting multiple 911 calls for a man standing on the west Parmer Lane bridge over North Interstate 35.

Furthermore, callers said the man had blood all over his arms and hands. Witnesses said it “appears as though he wanted to jump off the bridge,” according to the affidavit.

Shortly after officers arrived to the bridge, they were able to find and detain the suspect, the affidavit said. Officials on the scene saw blood on him, which he said was not his and that he was not hurt.

However, he told first responders in Spanish, “I assassinated my wife,” the affidavit said.

Other people who lived in the apartment told police, the suspect would leave for a few days when he was mad, the affidavit said. The suspect left the Sunday before the incident because of some disagreements between him and Jimenez. At one point during the argument, Jimenez told the suspect she “felt like a servant.”

Additionally, the suspect threatened Jimenez and their family and also made threats “he would kill himself,” the affidavit said.

After the incident, a person who lived in the apartment spoke with an employee of the complex, who said Jimenez had recently asked about changing the locks to the apartment.