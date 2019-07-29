Bee Cave police make arrest following multiple stalking incidents

KXAN (AUSTIN) – A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with stalking an Old Navy employee, according to an affidavit.

Bee Cave officials said they received a call on Saturday afternoon where Ambrosio Quintero Garcia was allegedly stalking an employee at the Old Navy in Bee Cave.

The victim told police this wasn’t the first time Quintero has tried to approach her. On Saturday, the victim immediately called police when she recognized Quintero’s car in front of the Old Navy.

She told officers that she recognized his vehicle, a blue Chrysler 300, from two previous times she had seen him.

According to the victim, she said her first encounter with Quintero was when a sale associate of the victim noticed Quintero in his car watching the victim leave work and get into her car. He then pulled up next to her vehicle and out of fear, she locked her car and drove away “striking a curb” as she left.

She then recognized the vehicle again for the second time when he drove by her vehicle as she was walking to her car.

Quintero was detained a few hours after Saturday’s incident and is being held at the Travis County Jail.