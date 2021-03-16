Multiple Lockhart residents report credit/debit card fraud after using locally

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A handful of neighbors say they’ve noticed fraud on their accounts after using cards locally.

Some are reporting fraud after getting gas at H-E-B, the Chevron gas station on San Antonio Street, Texaco and Valero North on 183 and Silent Valley in Lockhart.

The City of Lockhart said its staff has only found one card skimmer at the Valero North location back on January 12, and that it has since been removed.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) oversees issues such as this. According to the City of Lockhart, the agency was there last week, and didn’t find any skimmers.

But there’s still card hacking happening, as of about a week ago — according to residents.

KXAN is asking TDLR about recent trends its seen with skimming activity. We are also asking the best option for reporting something like this if it happens to you.

